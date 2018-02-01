Jennings police release more details on high-speed chase

An Iowa woman led police on a high-speed chase Thursday morning after refusing to stop for a speeding violation, authorities said.

Brooklyn Bradley initially refused to stop on I-10 in Jennings, then led police on a high-speed chief through backroads north of I-10 before wrecking in Kinder, said Sgt. Richard Geiger, with Jennings police. Bradley then led police on a foot chase before being apprehended.

Geiger said Bradley had drugs on her person and faces drug charges and a charge of aggravated flight from an officer. She was also cited for speeding.

Bradley was speeding while traveling westbound around 11:30 a.m. when an officer working a traffic detail attempted to stop her, Geiger said. Instead, Bradley picked up speed and exited the interstate at the Roanoke exit. She took several backroads before ending up in Kinder. While attempting a turn at La. 383, she jumped the curb and the railroad track, wrecking the vehicle.

Bradley was the only person in the vehicle.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.