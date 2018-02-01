Lake Charles seeing a rise in home invasions

Lake Charles police officers are responding to break-ins on a daily basis.

“We have a number of burglaries, home invasions, crimes against people in residences," said Cpl. Larry Moss. "Not necessarily a similarity between victims or suspects but something we’d like the citizens to realize is what to do to prevent themselves from being less of a target from any type of crime.”

Simple actions such as taking part in LCPD’s Safe and Secure program can help you avoid becoming a victim.

But others, are choosing to protect themselves with weapons.

Already in the first month of 2018, we’ve seen one person die as a result of a home invasion. In the past year, Sgt. Franklin Fondel, with the Violent Crimes Division, says the statistics are staggering.

“Last year there was a rise," Sgt. Fondel said. "Knowing that this year - the first one we’ve had in 2018, we’re in January - but this year we had a rise in home invasions where the suspects or the victims are being shot.”

And the area you reside in, authorities say, doesn’t make you at a higher risk or exempt from a home invasion.

“All areas are not prohibited from crime," Fondel adds. "It’s the people who live in the area.”

