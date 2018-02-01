Pedestrian struck, killed by 18-wheeler while trying to cross I-10

A man attempting to cross Interstate 10 on foot Thursday morning was struck and killed, authorities said.

Ronnie Guillory, 18, was attempting to cross the interstate near Shattuck Street when a westbound 18-wheeler hit him, according to a news release from Cpl. Larry Moss, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman. Guillory was thrown to the shoulder of the roadway.

A passerby began life-saving efforts, which Acadian Ambulance continued upon arrival, but Guillory was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Impairment is not suspected by either Guillory or the driver of the 18-wheeler.

Cpl. S. Touchet was the lead investigator, with the assistance of Officer. R. Grantham.

