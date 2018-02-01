Teen Report: Senioritis

This time of year can bring out a "condition" of sorts in high school seniors dubbed "senioritis." (Source: KPLC)

By: Gabriela Quinones, Teen Reporter

High school graduations are just a few months away. While this milestone may be just around the corner, many seniors find themselves getting lazy, waiting for graduation.

By the time many teens reach their senior year in high school, they start running out of steam and are just ready to graduate and move on. It's a common condition, but, there's a cure!



Students have been in school most of their entire lives, so it's not surprising that some high school students come down with a condition called "senioritis."

Barbe senior Tyra Guidry says, "It's like when you finally get to the finish line and you get tired of just running, so it's like oh I'm about to win this race anyways, so I'm about to walk the rest of the way."

Barbe senior Jordan Brown says, "Over time, you work so hard and then you get lazy and you don't know how to get out of it."

Many teachers like Jami Fierro continue to motivate their students and adjust their lessons.

Fierro says, "I try to maintain grades that aren't affected by senioritis. I do everything I can to interject grades that are easy for them and more frequent projects so that they don't get burned out."

Barbe senior Robert Tyler says his friends and activities keep him motivated. Robert says, "I don't really think I have senioritis because I have all these things I do at school that keep me coming back to school, like my clubs, and I play soccer."

Fierro says, "You see the light at the end of the tunnel. Keep going. Hopefully it's not a train. And finish, finish strong."

Robert says, "Find something that keeps you motivated. Find friends that will keep you motivated. Stay active. Don't get lazy because if you start getting lazy now, you'll get lazy later in life."

A word of advice to seniors: keep up the pace, and remember your grades, attendance and your attitude still matter.



Gabriela Quinones is a 12th grade student at Barbe High School and part of the television production class responsible for producing Teen Reports on KPLC-TV.



