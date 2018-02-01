Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: Jan 31

William Allen Shoemake, 43, DeQuincy: Two counts of direct contempt of court.

Nicole Ann Phillips, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Possession of a controlled substance III, prohibited acts. Bond: $1,500

Amber Kay Cook, 24, Orange, Texas: Out of state detainer.

Maurice Darrell Drawbridge, 35, Memphis, TN: Possession with intent to sell.

Carron Royal Lands, 51, Lake Charles: Two counts of direct contempt of court.

Daniel Bruce Jones, 18, Sulphur: Probation violation.

Charles Wayne Dean, 35, Lake Charles: Two counts of violations of protective orders.

Joshua Clifford Smith, 27, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Janeika Natasha Edwards, 23, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle.

Earl Joseph Jr Bellard, 45, Lake Charles: Two counts of failure to register and notify as a sex offender. Bond: $35,000

Allen Ray Jr Joseph, 25, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court, simple robbery, home invasion, prohibition violation.

Charles Raymond Cutler, 58, Sulphur: Driving on divided highways, possession with intent to sell, prohibited acts.

Christopher Lee Miller, 40, Lake Charles: Simple criminal damage, battery of a police officer, battery.

Luther James Deel, 42, Lake Charles: The unlawful presence of a sex offender. Bond: $500

Jerdae Verice Tanner, 21, Baton Rouge: Resisting an officer with force, theft, operating a vehicle while license is suspended, general speed law, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in the vehicle, direct contempt of court. Bond: $14,500

Marie Mai Leblanc, 71, Lake Charles: Issuing worthless checks. Bond: $4,000

Dustin Dupre Hebert, 33, Lake Charles: First-degree rape, aggravated crime against nature.

Andre Lavon Houston, 39, Lake Charles: Battery. Bond: $2,000

Nicholas Guy Fontenot, 22, Westlake: Simple criminal damage, simple battery, resisting an officer, second-degree battery.

Herbert Batiste Dumas, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a legend drug without a prescription, possession of a synthetic marijuana, contraband defined.

David John Partin, 36, Sulphur: Simple burglary, theft.

Matthew Wade Prather, 30, Westlake: Simple burglary, theft.

Larry James Johnson, 38, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Roy Gene Jr Sassin, 37, Westlake: Hit and run, driving on the roadway laned for traffic, obstruction to drivers view, turning movements, require periodical inspection.

Marvin Antonia Gauthier, 53, Westlake: Prohibition detainer.

Milton Jennings Praylor, 19, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.

Aaron Cullen Praylor, 17, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.

