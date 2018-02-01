Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: Jan 31

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -
William Allen Shoemake, 43, DeQuincy: Two counts of direct contempt of court.
Nicole Ann Phillips, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Possession of a controlled substance III, prohibited acts. Bond: $1,500
Amber Kay Cook, 24, Orange, Texas: Out of state detainer.
Maurice Darrell Drawbridge, 35, Memphis, TN: Possession with intent to sell.
Carron Royal Lands, 51, Lake Charles: Two counts of direct contempt of court.
Daniel Bruce Jones, 18, Sulphur: Probation violation.
Charles Wayne Dean, 35, Lake Charles: Two counts of violations of protective orders.
Joshua Clifford Smith, 27, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Janeika Natasha Edwards, 23, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle.
Earl Joseph Jr Bellard, 45, Lake Charles: Two counts of failure to register and notify as a sex offender. Bond: $35,000
Allen Ray Jr Joseph, 25, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court, simple robbery, home invasion, prohibition violation.
Charles Raymond Cutler, 58, Sulphur: Driving on divided highways, possession with intent to sell, prohibited acts.
Christopher Lee Miller, 40, Lake Charles: Simple criminal damage, battery of a police officer, battery.
Luther James Deel, 42, Lake Charles: The unlawful presence of a sex offender. Bond: $500
Jerdae Verice Tanner, 21, Baton Rouge: Resisting an officer with force, theft, operating a vehicle while license is suspended, general speed law, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in the vehicle, direct contempt of court. Bond: $14,500
Marie Mai Leblanc, 71, Lake Charles: Issuing worthless checks. Bond: $4,000
Dustin Dupre Hebert, 33, Lake Charles: First-degree rape, aggravated crime against nature.
Andre Lavon Houston, 39, Lake Charles: Battery. Bond: $2,000
Nicholas Guy Fontenot, 22, Westlake: Simple criminal damage, simple battery, resisting an officer, second-degree battery.
Herbert Batiste Dumas, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a legend drug without a prescription, possession of a synthetic marijuana, contraband defined.
David John Partin, 36, Sulphur: Simple burglary, theft.
Matthew Wade Prather, 30, Westlake: Simple burglary, theft.
Larry James Johnson, 38, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.
Roy Gene Jr Sassin, 37, Westlake: Hit and run, driving on the roadway laned for traffic, obstruction to drivers view, turning movements, require periodical inspection.
Marvin Antonia Gauthier, 53, Westlake: Prohibition detainer.
Milton Jennings Praylor, 19, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.
Aaron Cullen Praylor, 17, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.
