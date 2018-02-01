Welsh police announce three arrests in death of Nehemiah Gray

Welsh police have announced the arrests of three men in connection with the Jan. 22 shooting death of Nehemiah Gray in Welsh. (Source: Welsh Police Department)

Welsh police have announced the arrests of three men in connection with the January shooting death of Nehemiah Gray.

Gray, 25, was shot multiple times and killed on Jan. 22, on Coleman Street in Welsh. His body was found under the carport of a home.

Now, police announce three men are in custody, booked on a charge of second-degree murder - each with bond set at $1 million.

Trevonte' Lamarque Talbert, 22, of Welsh, Nicholas Lenaird Anderson, 25, of Lafayette, and Terrell Williams IV, 25, of Franklin, are each charged with second-degree murder. Bond for each of them is set at $1 million. Police believe Talbert and Williams were shooters.

Chief Marcus Crochet stood with representatives of various agencies who have assisted in the investigation. He's keeping the details close, but suggested there may be others involved:

"We believe there is a motive. We believe we know what the motive is. But we're not going to speak about it right now. Because if it is we want to make arrests on that too and we want to pursue them as well. We don't want to stop with just these guys," he said.

A few citizens attended the news conference and appear pleased with the arrests. Sharon Brown was Gray's cousin.

"Oh, it's a big loss because his brothers all grew up with my son. His older brother is in the age with one of my oldest, and they're really taking it so hard, you know," she said.

Albert Malbrough, who knew the victim, wonders if there's more to this case.

"What I'm hoping is that the investigation uncovers whether there's a bigger problem than what we thinking it is. It may be more than just a small town shooting, maybe it's more than that. And with all these agencies maybe we can solve this thing, get to the bottom of it," said Malbrough.

Crochet did not say whether he believes the crime is drug-related.

He did say he's pleased with citizen cooperation and urges anyone with more information to contact authorities.

Chief Crochet says ten other agencies including the Calcasieu Sheriff's Office and the FBI have assisted in the investigation so far.

