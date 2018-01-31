Million dollar expansion in the works for Mallard Junction water plant

More people means more water being used.

As Lake Charles continues to grow, Public Works wants to make sure water facilities around the city are prepared for the growth, starting with the Mallard Junction water plant.

Public Works director Allen Wainwright says expanding the water plant on the east side of town has been discussed since 2016. Parts of the plant are outdated, and in need of expansion to handle future use.

The plant currently serves around 1600 customers who live in the East and Southeast parts of Lake Charles.

"This project that we're working on now is a capacity project (that) will in essence double the capacity of that water that the plant can produce," said Wainwright.

The project will add things like a new water well, another water treatment filter, and will upgrade the distribution system's pumps. Water lines will also be improved and connect around the southeast of the waterworks district as well.

Wainwright says the expansion would cost up to $6 million, but when you add in engineering, testing and studies that total jumps up to $8 million.

The district has money that will help pay for this project, and is also requesting a grant from the Police Jury. They are also hoping to use the Drinking Water Revolving Loan Program from the state health department.

Wainwright says this expansion will ensure they are prepared for potential growth in that area.

"We feel like it would put the district in a position….in a sustainable position for at least 20 years," he said.

Wainwright says they will seek permission for a bond hearing, and then soon present their business plan before the Police Jury.

If everything works out they'll start bids for the project later on in the year.

