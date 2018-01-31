Parents of students at Sam Houston High go back to school

You've probably heard of bringing your kids to work day, but what about bringing parents to school.

This week at Sam Houston High School, parents of the students are once again hitting the books.

It's all part of a three-day visitation program that gives parents a glimpse of the changes in the classroom and school life.

Principal Shannon Foolkes is behind the idea, she said the concept came from looking for more ways to get parents involved in school.

"Some parents have no clue what their student deals with on a day-to-day basis," Foolkes said. "All they see is a backpack leaving in the morning and bringing a backpack back. So we said let's do a role reversal, have our parents come in here sit with their child,and experience life today as a teenager."

Foolkes said she hopes more parents will sign up for next years program.

