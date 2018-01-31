90s group Bell Biv DeVoe coming to Lake Charles

The 1990s group R&B Bell Biv DeVoe is coming to Lake Charles.

The breakoff from New Edition will perform at the Golden Nugget's Grand Event Center at 8 p.m. on March 3.

The group's debut album, Poison, was released in 1990 and reached No. 1 on the Billboard R&B/Hip Hop chart. The group released a new album, Three Stripes, last year.

Bell Biv DeVoe was formed by three original members of New Edition: Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, and Ronnie DeVoe.

Tickets cost $25 can can be purchased, starting on Friday, Feb. 2, online at www.goldennuggetlc.com or by visiting the Golden Nugget Box Office, open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, with extended hours on concert days.

