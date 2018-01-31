Hank Williams Jr. returning to Golden Nugget in May

Country music legend Hank Williams Jr. will return to the Golden Nugget in Lake Charles on Friday, May 11.

In news release, the Golden Nugget says Williams will perform in the H20 outdoor concert venue starting at 9 p.m.

Reserved seating, general admission standing and VIP stage area standing tickets are available with prices starting at $70. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 16, online at www.goldennuggetlc.com or by visiting the Golden Nugget Box Office, open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, with extended hours on concert days.

