LHSAA releases 2018 boys soccer playoff brackets

The LHSAA released its 2018 boys soccer tournament brackets Wednesday. The championship matches will be held February 21, 22 and 24 at UL Lafayette Ragin' Cajun Soccer Field in Lafayette.
Local teams that made the cut and their first round match up are listed below.
Division I-
(18) Barbe at (15) Jesuit
(19) New Iberia at (14) Sulphur
Division III-
(22) North DeSoto at (11) DeRidder
(19) Lutcher at (14) Leesville
(5) St. Louis - 1ST ROUND BYE
Below are the Brackets for Divisions I-IV.
