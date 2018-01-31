Authorities: Man stabs woman at Lake Charles intersection - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Authorities: Man stabs woman at Lake Charles intersection

Posted By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Manager
Christopher Moore (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center) Christopher Moore (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A man stabbed a woman at a Lake Charles intersection Sunday afternoon after both got out of a car in which there were six children, authorities said.

Christopher Moore, 31, and the woman were in the vehicle, with the six children, at the intersection of Goos and Mill streets when they began arguing, according to Cpl. Larry Moss. Moore and the woman got out of the vehicle and continued arguing when Moore began stabbing the woman. She ran and Moore caught her in a vacant lot at the intersection and continued to attack her with the knife.

A witness to the incident distracted Moore by honking their horn, Moss said. Moore returned to the vehicle and left. The children exited the vehicle before he left.

The woman is in stable condition at a local hospital.

Moore drove himself to an ambulance substation, from where he was transported to a hospital for injuries he sustained during the stabbing.

He is charged with attempted second-degree murder. Bond is set at $750,000.

Detectives Hope Sanders and Joe Savoie are the lead investigators.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

