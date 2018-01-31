Memories of the rodeo - two brothers meet the stars - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Memories of the rodeo - two brothers meet the stars

JOHN GUILBEAUX JOHN GUILBEAUX
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

This film reel of the 1964 rodeo parade through downtown Lake Charles gives just a glimpse of just how big the yearly spectacle had become. Uncovered by Westlake resident Loren Victory, the video shows the Lake Area's fascination with the Southwest District Livestock Show and Rodeo.

"It was a huge parade with a lot of horses," said John Guilbeaux. "They would have a lot of people. There was even a float called a hoosegow, which was a western term for a jail. For people who were not interested, they would get put in the hoosegow." 

Brothers John and Jimbeaux Guilbeaux got to see many of the rodeo's celebrities, because their late dad, Rodney Guilbeaux was their host. 

"Mama would cook," recalled Jimbeaux. "Some of the stars wanted to eat some Cajun food. They would come to the house. We didn't get to sit down at the table with them, but we got to visit with them and tell people at school that they came to our house. So we were pretty big." 

Most were stars of TV westerns, which were popular in the day. 

"We've got pictures with Ben, Adam and Little Joe from Bonanza," said John. "The guys from Wagon Train. Clint Walker from Cheyenne. Ken Curtis from Gunsmoke. Through Dad we had a chance to be in the moment and be with people that we saw on TV that were our heroes at the time." 

"Festus could sing," said Jimbeaux. "People didn't realize he could sing, because he had that twang. When he got up and sang, it was just unbelievable that it came out of his mouth. It was crazy." 

Back then, the rodeo was held in the old McNeese arena, which is now the rec center. In the 1970s, the event was moved to Burton Coliseum.

The Southwest District Livestock Show and Rodeo kicks off Thursday, February 1, 2018.

Copyright 2018 KPLC-TV. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Jennings Police Department seek help finding missing man

    Jennings Police Department seek help finding missing man

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:59 AM EDT2018-03-26 14:59:46 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>
    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: March, 26, 2018

    Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: March, 26, 2018

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:28 AM EDT2018-03-26 14:28:51 GMT
    Eric Cortez Sandifer, 23, Lake Charles: Theft. Bond: $10,000 Ashley Lynette Cormier, 26, Lake Charles: Battery, possession of synthetic marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.  Eric Dushon Lambert, 39, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, battery, child endangerment.  Reynaldo Modesto Cavazos, 25, Lake Charles: Monetary intrumental abuse.  Joshua Levi, 36, California: Parole violation.  Shane Lee Fontenot, 39, Sulphur: Theft, simple burglary, unau...More >>
    Eric Cortez Sandifer, 23, Lake Charles: Theft. Bond: $10,000 Ashley Lynette Cormier, 26, Lake Charles: Battery, possession of synthetic marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.  Eric Dushon Lambert, 39, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, battery, child endangerment.  Reynaldo Modesto Cavazos, 25, Lake Charles: Monetary intrumental abuse.  Joshua Levi, 36, California: Parole violation.  Shane Lee Fontenot, 39, Sulphur: Theft, simple burglary, unau...More >>

  • Child safety and well-being workshops in Lake Charles

    Child safety and well-being workshops in Lake Charles

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:18 AM EDT2018-03-26 14:18:45 GMT
    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being. (Source: City of Lake Charles)The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being. (Source: City of Lake Charles)
    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being. (Source: City of Lake Charles)The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being. (Source: City of Lake Charles)

    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being.

    More >>

    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly