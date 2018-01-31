Sugarcane meetings set to help farmers with 2018 season

The LSU AgCenter reports the 2017 sugarcane crop was successful but it's time for farmers to begin focusing on their next crop.

At meetings across the state, experts with the LSU AgCenter and other entities have been addressing a wide range of topics.

“Very few people can appreciate what it takes to make a good crop of cane,” said sugarcane specialist Kenneth Gravois at a Jan. 30 meeting in Assumption Parish.

Gravois said Louisiana farmers grew about 440,000 acres of sugarcane in 2017, and yielded about 15 million tons of cane.

“When you can put high tonnage and high sugar together, that’s rare,” Gravois said.

There are additional meetings scheduled on the following dates:

Feb. 5, 9 a.m., Scott Civic Center, 1200 Major Parkway, New Roads

Feb. 5 to 7, Crowne Plaza, 4728 Constitution Ave., Baton Rouge (American Society of Sugar Cane Technologists and American Sugar Cane League meetings)

Feb. 14 to 16, Paragon Casino Resort, 711 Paragon Place, Marksville (Louisiana Agricultural Consultants Association meeting)

Feb. 20, 9:30 a.m., Westbank Reception Hall, 2455 La. Highway 18, Vacherie

Feb. 27, 9 a.m., Ward 8 School, 803 Hubertville Road, Jeanerette

Copyright KPLC 2018. All rights reserved.