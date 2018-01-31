Red hats to be delivered to newborns at Jennings hospital

Volunteers for the American Heart Association are celebrating American Heart Month by knitting and crocheting red hats for all babies born in Acadiana during the month of February. (Source: Little Hats, Big Hearts Program)

Newborn babies born during the month of February at Jennings American Legion Hospital will receive handmade, crocheted red hats as part of the American Heart Association's Little Hats, Big Hearts program.

Volunteers in the Greater Acadiana area knitted and crocheted so many that there are enough to deliver hats to Iberia Medical Center, Jennings American Legion Hospital, Opelousas General, and Lafayette General.



The association's goal through the program is to raise awareness of heart disease, the number one killer of Americans, and congenital heart defects, the most common type of birth defect in the country.

For more information on the program, visit the American Heart Association’s website at www.heart.org/LittleHatsBigHearts.



American Heart Month is an annual celebration in February that began in 1963 to encourage Americans to join the battle against heart disease. A presidential proclamation pays tribute each year to researchers, physicians, public health professionals and volunteers for their tireless efforts in preventing, treating and researching heart disease.

