Food for seniors program re-starts deliveries

Starting today, the "Food for Seniors" program will be picking back up after icy weather conditions led to cancellations earlier this month.

Due to the road conditions following the deep freeze delivery trucks were unable to deliver meals from Baton Rouge to the lake area and although the program is re-starting the state is still dealing with a backlog of deliveries.



The food boxes will be available at all 17 sites throughout Calcasieu Parish:



Allen P. August Multi-Purpose Annex

Bell City/Hayes Fire Station

2000 Moeling Street 8141 Galley Road



Carver Courts Chateau DuLac

1409 St. Mary Drive 333 Mill Street



Christian World

DeQuincy Fire Station

2001 E. Gauthier Road

300 N. Holly Street



Golden Arms

Iowa Community Center

1481 Third Street

207 W. Hwy 90



Moss Bluff VFW Post #7321

Westlake Senior Center

2668 Hwy. 171 & Joe Miller Road

2001 Jones Street



St. Henry Catholic Church Community Center

Starks VFW Post #4759

1021 8th Street

4402 Hwy 12



Sulphur Senior Center

Tower Oaks

1325 E. Napoleon Street

222 Louie Street



Vinton Pentecostal Church Westlake Manor

1805 West Street 1801 Gandy Street



Whispering Hope

2501 Griffin Street

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.