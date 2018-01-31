Food for seniors program re-starts deliveries

(Source: www.ccano.org) CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -
Starting today, the "Food for Seniors" program will be picking back up after icy weather conditions led to cancellations earlier this month.
Due to the road conditions following the deep freeze delivery trucks were unable to deliver meals from Baton Rouge to the lake area and although the program is re-starting the state is still dealing with a backlog of deliveries.
The food boxes will be available at all 17 sites throughout Calcasieu Parish:
Allen P. August Multi-Purpose Annex
Bell City/Hayes Fire Station
2000 Moeling Street 8141 Galley Road
Carver Courts Chateau DuLac
1409 St. Mary Drive 333 Mill Street
Christian World
DeQuincy Fire Station
2001 E. Gauthier Road
300 N. Holly Street
Golden Arms
Iowa Community Center
1481 Third Street
207 W. Hwy 90
Moss Bluff VFW Post #7321
Westlake Senior Center
2668 Hwy. 171 & Joe Miller Road
2001 Jones Street
St. Henry Catholic Church Community Center
Starks VFW Post #4759
1021 8th Street
4402 Hwy 12
Sulphur Senior Center
Tower Oaks
1325 E. Napoleon Street
222 Louie Street
Vinton Pentecostal Church Westlake Manor
1805 West Street 1801 Gandy Street
Whispering Hope
2501 Griffin Street
