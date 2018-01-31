Southwest Louisiana arrest report: Jan. 30, 2018 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana arrest report: Jan. 30, 2018

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA

Calcasieu Correctional Center:

Jason Jamar Joyce, 29, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to produce, manufacture or distribute, drug paraphernalia, speeding, direct contempt of court. Bond: $5,600.

Chrisman Llewellyn Kittrell, 41, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

David Reed Gilley, 54, Lake Charles: Drug possession.

Robert Hugh Lormand, 41, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

John Harolde Moller, 46, Rockport, TX: Issuing worthless checks over $1,500.

Marcus James Mitchell, 42, Lake Charles: Parole detainer.

Lacy Marie Brown, 33, Westlake: Possession of drugs; sale, distribution, or possession of a drug without a prescription.

Charlie Mell Breaux, 69, Sulphur: Illegal possession of stolen things. Bond: $25,000.

Jennifer Meche Chapman, 37, Sulphur: Probation violation.

Shawn Michael Menard, 33, Sulphur: Possession with the intent to produce, distribute or manufacture drugs; drug paraphernalia.

Zachary Michael Cagle, 22, Lake Charles: Possession with the intent to produce, distribute or manufacture drugs; illegal carrying of weapons; drug paraphernalia; pornography involving juveniles.

Lewis Leon Brown, 42, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Leon Carlbert Berard III, 37, Lake Charles: Battery, cyberstalking.

Mary Theresa Menard, 56, Sulphur: Cruelty to juveniles, second-degree cruelty to juveniles. Bond: $20,000.

Tyrel Thompson, 38, Lake Charles: Theft, simple burglary. Bond: $10,000.

Corlon Corey Bowser, 24, Laplace: Direct contempt of court, first-offense possession of synthetic marijuana, first-offense possession of marijuana, illegal possession of stolen things.

Kendric Dandray Bordelon, 28, Lake Charles: Possession with the intent to produce, manufacture, or distribute drugs; attempted possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies.

Peter Hebert, 40, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles. Bond: $25,000.

Peerless F. Roberts, 20, New Iberia: Parole violation.

Elizabeth Nicole Lesueur, 33, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court, possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

Leo Thomas, 23, San Antonio, TX: Assault with a firearm, illegal carrying of weapons, monetary instrument abuse.

Carroll Joseph Narcisse, 52, Lake Charles: Theft, simple burglary, simple criminal damage to property, armed robbery.

Patrick Nathaniel Legate, 42, Vinton: Direct contempt of court.

John Homer Legros, 38, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; possession with the intent to manufacture, distribute, or produce drugs; money laundering; Bond: $1,000,000.

Nicholas Jake Davis, 21, Lake Charles: False imprisonment, assault.

Raylon Demontre Jenkins, 22, Westlake: Illegal possession of stolen things, battery.

Anthony Keith Edwards, 39, Lake Charles: Battery, direct contempt of court, probation detainer.

Carey James Edwards, 32, Vinton: Direct contempt of court, aggravated assault.

Jessie Wayne Wyatt, 49, Deweyville, TX: Direct contempt of court.

