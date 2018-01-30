Love in Louisiana: Duhons celebrate 75th anniversary

Wilson and Percy Duhon met in a dance hall just over 75 years ago.

"He came and danced with me, and I loved him at first sight," said Percy.

Still teenagers at the time, every date they went on had to be chaperoned. After many chaperoned dates, Wilson asked Percy to marry him. Seventy-five years later, it is the best decision he ever made.

"I thank the good Lord for the lady that I met in a dance hall, and am now married," said Wilson. "She's made the best woman, best wife, anybody has ever had. I don't care who he is or where he's from. There's no better woman than this old girl right here."

So what is the secret to staying married 75 years?

"One thing I can say in front of all of the witnesses, we never had a fight," said Wilson. "We never had an argument between each other, that couldn't be settled quietly, you know? Reasonably. What she wanted, I wanted, the same thing, but what I wanted, she wanted the same thing too! So we got along perfect."

The couple admits they couldn't have made it to 75 years alone.

"We trust the Lord for everything we wanted to do. We went to him first," said Percy.

Percy thanks God every day for her husband.

"He's a good man, very lovable," said Percy. "Sometimes, well now as we get old, its kind of hard to understand each other because I don't see, he don't hear. And it's hard to make him understand what we want to do, but it comes naturally," said Percy.

All the pair needs to be completely happy is each other.

"We had a good life together," said Wilson. "We're both happy. Anything we want, we get it, so what else do you want."

The Duhons say that their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and even their great-great-grandchildren are the best support system they could ever have.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.