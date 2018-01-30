Beauregard Parish looking to adopt 5-point grading scale for AP & Dual Enrollment students

High school students who take Advanced Placement or Dual Enrollment classes could soon see more benefits if they live in Beauregard Parish.

Director of Curriculum for Beauregard Parish Schools, Kim Hayes addressed a crowd of teacher's principles and parents Tuesday as she discussed the parish's Pupil Progression Plan.

One of the changes would be phasing in a 5-point grading scale for students who take AP or Dual Enrollment classes.

"That's just something that we hear in conversations from time to time that students would like to be rewarded for taking those more difficult courses," said Hayes.

Under the proposed plan, students who receive an A in those courses would receive 5 quality points instead of four that would help increase their GPA, and help better determine high schools valedictorian, salutatorian and honor students.

"It gives them an opportunity to have greater than a 4.0 GPA, which can help them when they are applying for certain scholarships," she said.

Hayes says they would phase in this grading scale that would take effect for freshman entering schools for the 2018-2019 school year.

"It gives us an opportunity to communicate the plan to parents and to students so that they know what the expectations will be," she said.

The last thing to move this all forward is approval from the school board, which Hayes says will make a decision sometime in February.

Hays says if the Pupil Progression Plan is approved by the school board they will post all the information on the school board's website.

