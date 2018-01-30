Construction on 210 bridge set for the end of the year

You may need to re-plan your daily commute soon, with construction set to begin on the I-210 bridge.

55,000 people travel across the bridge, daily.

Re-decking the bridge has been years in the making.

IMCAL and DOTD held a public meeting today to discuss it's latest impact study.

"We wanted to understand how the traffic is going to be disbursed, what area are people driving to, and is there anything that can be done - meaning intersection improvement, signal timing, extra police, and more than anything, more awareness for the service industry and to the citizens of the region," said Cheri Soileau, Executive Director of IMCAL.

Soileau says the project will take around 3 years, so patience and planning will be key.

The plan is to close one lane, on each side of the bridge, at a time, adding an additional 15-20 minutes onto someone's commute.

"It'll be a bit of an inconvenience, but again, this has an end date, it's not permanent and I think knowing what's going on in the region and what's going on in the process is important for everybody," said Soileau.

