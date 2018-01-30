Shelley Johnson honored with tourism industry lifetime achieveme - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Shelley Johnson honored with tourism industry lifetime achievement award

By KPLC Digital Staff
Shelley Johnson, executive director/CEO of the Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitor's Bureau, was named the recipient of the Will Mangham Tourism Lifetime Achievement Award. Johnson received the award during the Louisiana Travel Association's Annual Membership Meeting held recently in Lafayette.

"I feel incredibly fortunate to have been given the tremendous opportunity to be part of the vibrant Louisiana tourism industry for a lifetime career. The people that I have met along the way have truly enriched my life beyond anything I could have ever dreamed," said Johnson in a news release provided to KPLC.

Johnson has served in her role since 1988. She currently serves on the Louisiana Tourism Development Commission, as appointed by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser. Johnson currently oversees a team of 22 employees.  

  Jennings Police Department seek help finding missing man

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:59 AM EDT2018-03-26 14:59:46 GMT
    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information.
  Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: March, 26, 2018

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:28 AM EDT2018-03-26 14:28:51 GMT
    Eric Cortez Sandifer, 23, Lake Charles: Theft. Bond: $10,000 Ashley Lynette Cormier, 26, Lake Charles: Battery, possession of synthetic marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.  Eric Dushon Lambert, 39, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, battery, child endangerment.  Reynaldo Modesto Cavazos, 25, Lake Charles: Monetary intrumental abuse.  Joshua Levi, 36, California: Parole violation.  Shane Lee Fontenot, 39, Sulphur: Theft, simple burglary, unau...
  Southwest Louisiana Correction Report: Mar. 21

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:09 AM EDT2018-03-21 15:09:43 GMT
    Kendrik Jamal Bailey, 25, Lake Charles: Battery, child endangerment. Bond: $2,500 Jerry Eugene Bullock, 47, Westlake: Illegal possession of stolen things.  James Richard Hays III, 41, Vinton: Battery, unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling, criminal trespass. Bond: $12,500 Chris Glenn Clack, 55, Sulphur: Four counts of unauthorized use of access card as theft. Bond: $7,500 James Jonothan Charles, 25, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.  Paul Gwendolyn Fontenot, 57...
