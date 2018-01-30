Shelley Johnson honored with tourism industry lifetime achievement award

Shelley Johnson, executive director/CEO of the Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitor's Bureau, was named the recipient of the Will Mangham Tourism Lifetime Achievement Award. Johnson received the award during the Louisiana Travel Association's Annual Membership Meeting held recently in Lafayette.

"I feel incredibly fortunate to have been given the tremendous opportunity to be part of the vibrant Louisiana tourism industry for a lifetime career. The people that I have met along the way have truly enriched my life beyond anything I could have ever dreamed," said Johnson in a news release provided to KPLC.

Johnson has served in her role since 1988. She currently serves on the Louisiana Tourism Development Commission, as appointed by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser. Johnson currently oversees a team of 22 employees.

