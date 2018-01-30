SWLA IN THE SERVICE: Amn Dylan Fontenot

U.S. Air Force Airman Dylan C. Fontenot graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Fontenot is the son of Frank E. and Jennifer D. Fontenot of Reeves, La.

He is a 2017 graduate of Reeves High School, Reeves, La.

Information on local service men and women is provided by Joint Hometown News Service.

