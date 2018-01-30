SWLA in the service: AB Morgan Myers

U.S. Air Force Airman Morgan S. Myers graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas, according to a news release from the Joint Hometown News Service.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Myers is the daughter of Chris Myers and Nichole Touchet, step-daughter of Chris Touchet, and granddaughter of Dawn Steele, all of Jennings, La.

She is a 2014 graduate of Jennings High School, Jennings, La.

Information on local service men and women is provided by Joint Hometown News Service.

