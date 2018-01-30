LHSAA releases 2018 girls soccer playoff brackets

The LHSAA released its 2018 girls soccer tournament brackets Tuesday. The championship matches will be held February 21-23 at UL Lafayette Ragin' Cajun Soccer Field in Lafayette.

Local teams that made the cut and their first round match up are listed below.

Division I-

(22) Zachary at (11) Barbe

(17) Sulphur at (16) Dutchtown

Division II-

(18) South Terrebonne at (15) Sam Houston

Division III-

(21) Erath at (12) DeRidder

(2) St. Louis - 1ST ROUND BYE

Below are the Brackets for Divisions I-IV.

Division I

Division II

Division III

Division IV

