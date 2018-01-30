McNeese gets five Cowgirls named to Southland preseason softball teams

McNeese softball is well represented on the 2018 Southland Conference preseason team that was released by the conference office Tuesday. McNeese along with Nicholls, Abilene Christian placed five on the team with the Cowgirls leading the way with four named to the first team.
Three-time Southland Conference player and hitter of the year, Erika Piancastelli heads the list as a first team utility. The senior from Carlsbad, CA. is coming off a junior season where she became the McNeese career leader in walks and RBI and the SLC’s career leader in walks. She led the Cowgirls in home runs (13), walks (63), .681 slugging percent, 59 runs, 49 RBI and 109 total bases and was second on the team with a .375 batting average and 60 hits.
Joining Piancastelli on the first team is senior Carleigh Chaumont, junior Justyce McClain and sophomore Alexandria Saldivar. Senior Morgan Catron is a second team selection.
Chaumont, the native of Moss Bluff, LA. produced a .308 batting average with 33 hits, four home runs and 29 RBI as a junior. She earned All-SLC honorable mention honors last year and was named to the all-tournament team.
McClain hails from Phoenix, AZ., led the Cowgirls led the Cowgirls with a .435 batting average, 70 hits and 27 stolen bases in 2017. She was second on the team with a .480 on base percent and .478 slugging percent. McClain was a first team all-SLC and all-region selection last season.
Saldivar, the Princeton, TX. native produced a .333 batting average with 40 hits, 10 doubles, four home runs and 29 RBI. She garnered first team All-SLC honors as a freshman last season and was also named to the All-Louisiana second team.
Catron, the Mineola, TX. product was second on the team with a .571 slugging percent, 43 RBI, nine home runs and was third on the team with a .308 batting average despite playing through injuries.
First Team
|Name
|School
|Pos.
|Class
|Hometown
|Kasey Frederick*
|Nicholls
|1B
|Jr.
|Bridge City, Texas
|Holly Neese*
|Abilene Christian
|2B
|Sr.
|Plano, Texas
|Carleigh Chaumont
|McNeese
|3B
|Sr.
|Moss Bluff, La.
|Peyton Hedrick*
|Abilene Christian
|SS
|Sr.
|Forney, Texas
|Amber Landry*
|Stephen F. Austin
|C
|Sr.
|Ponchatoula, La.
|Alexandria Saldivar*
|McNeese
|DP
|So.
|Princeton, Texas
|Justyce McClain*
|McNeese
|OF
|Jr.
|Phoenix, Ariz.
|Samantha Mracich*
|Nicholls
|OF
|So.
|Metairie, La.
|Kinsey Nichols*
|Southeastern Louisiana
|OF
|Sr.
|Alvin, Texas
|Megan Landry*
|Nicholls
|P
|Jr.
|Pierre Part, La.
|Hannah Null
|Abilene Christian
|P
|Sr.
|Highland Village, Texas
|Erika Piancastelli*
|McNeese
|UT
|Sr.
|Carlsbad, Calif.
Second Team
|Name
|School
|Pos.
|Class
|Hometown
|Mahalia Gibson*
|Southeastern Louisiana
|1B
|Sr.
|Hattiesburg, Miss.
|Kelly Meeuwsen*
|Lamar
|2B
|Jr.
|Hillsboro, Ore.
|Tori Poullard
|Abilene Christian
|3B
|So.
|Fort Worth, Texas
|Amanda Gianelloni*
|Nicholls
|SS
|Jr.
|Napoleonville, La.
|Veronica Villafranco
|Nicholls
|C
|Jr.
|Spring, Texas
|Cylla Hill*
|Central Arkansas
|DP
|So.
|Henryetta, Okla.
|Braegan Hamilton
|Abilene Christian
|OF
|Sr.
|Winnie, Texas
|Sidney Salmans
|Northwestern State
|OF
|Sr.
|The Woodlands, Texas
|Corina Thornton
|Lamar
|OF
|Sr.
|Universal City, Texas
|Lindsey McLeod
|Sam Houston State
|P
|Jr.
|Austin, Texas
|Laura Napoli
|Lamar
|P
|Sr.
|Houston, Texas
|Morgan Catron
|McNeese
|UT
|Sr.
|Mineola. Texas
*2017 All-Conference Selection
