McNeese gets five Cowgirls named to Southland preseason softball teams

McNeese softball is well represented on the 2018 Southland Conference preseason team that was released by the conference office Tuesday. McNeese along with Nicholls, Abilene Christian placed five on the team with the Cowgirls leading the way with four named to the first team.



Three-time Southland Conference player and hitter of the year, Erika Piancastelli heads the list as a first team utility. The senior from Carlsbad, CA. is coming off a junior season where she became the McNeese career leader in walks and RBI and the SLC’s career leader in walks. She led the Cowgirls in home runs (13), walks (63), .681 slugging percent, 59 runs, 49 RBI and 109 total bases and was second on the team with a .375 batting average and 60 hits.



Joining Piancastelli on the first team is senior Carleigh Chaumont, junior Justyce McClain and sophomore Alexandria Saldivar. Senior Morgan Catron is a second team selection.



Chaumont, the native of Moss Bluff, LA. produced a .308 batting average with 33 hits, four home runs and 29 RBI as a junior. She earned All-SLC honorable mention honors last year and was named to the all-tournament team.



McClain hails from Phoenix, AZ., led the Cowgirls led the Cowgirls with a .435 batting average, 70 hits and 27 stolen bases in 2017. She was second on the team with a .480 on base percent and .478 slugging percent. McClain was a first team all-SLC and all-region selection last season.



Saldivar, the Princeton, TX. native produced a .333 batting average with 40 hits, 10 doubles, four home runs and 29 RBI. She garnered first team All-SLC honors as a freshman last season and was also named to the All-Louisiana second team.



Catron, the Mineola, TX. product was second on the team with a .571 slugging percent, 43 RBI, nine home runs and was third on the team with a .308 batting average despite playing through injuries.



First Team

Name School Pos. Class Hometown Kasey Frederick* Nicholls 1B Jr. Bridge City, Texas Holly Neese* Abilene Christian 2B Sr. Plano, Texas Carleigh Chaumont McNeese 3B Sr. Moss Bluff, La. Peyton Hedrick* Abilene Christian SS Sr. Forney, Texas Amber Landry* Stephen F. Austin C Sr. Ponchatoula, La. Alexandria Saldivar* McNeese DP So. Princeton, Texas Justyce McClain* McNeese OF Jr. Phoenix, Ariz. Samantha Mracich* Nicholls OF So. Metairie, La. Kinsey Nichols* Southeastern Louisiana OF Sr. Alvin, Texas Megan Landry* Nicholls P Jr. Pierre Part, La. Hannah Null Abilene Christian P Sr. Highland Village, Texas Erika Piancastelli* McNeese UT Sr. Carlsbad, Calif.



Second Team

Name School Pos. Class Hometown Mahalia Gibson* Southeastern Louisiana 1B Sr. Hattiesburg, Miss. Kelly Meeuwsen* Lamar 2B Jr. Hillsboro, Ore. Tori Poullard Abilene Christian 3B So. Fort Worth, Texas Amanda Gianelloni* Nicholls SS Jr. Napoleonville, La. Veronica Villafranco Nicholls C Jr. Spring, Texas Cylla Hill* Central Arkansas DP So. Henryetta, Okla. Braegan Hamilton Abilene Christian OF Sr. Winnie, Texas Sidney Salmans Northwestern State OF Sr. The Woodlands, Texas Corina Thornton Lamar OF Sr. Universal City, Texas Lindsey McLeod Sam Houston State P Jr. Austin, Texas Laura Napoli Lamar P Sr. Houston, Texas Morgan Catron McNeese UT Sr. Mineola. Texas

*2017 All-Conference Selection

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

