WATCH LIVE: Pres. Trump delivers State of the Union

Pres. Donald Trump will deliver his first State of the Union remarks tonight.

The address will begin at 8 p.m. KPLC and FOX29 will broadcast the State of the Union on TV, but the president's speech will also be available online HERE.

Trump is expected to use his first State of the Union address to cite economic progress under his watch while pushing for bipartisanship with Democrats on issues such as rebuilding roads and bridges.

Massachusetts Rep. Joe Kennedy III, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, will deliver the Democratic response to the State of the Union.

