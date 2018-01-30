Food Trucks Invade Lake Charles

Food Trucks Invade is back this week for another free event bringing together local and visiting food trucks at Crying Eagle Brewing. (Source: KPLC)

Southwest Louisiana has proven it's hungry for more food trucks and an event happening this week will bring them together in one spot!

It's the return of the popular "Food Trucks Invade!" and it's slated for Thursday, February 1 from 5:00-9:00 P.M. at Crying Eagle Brewing in Lake Charles.



Local and visiting food trucks will be gathering in a family-friendly, dog-friendly, atmosphere.



New Orleans' HollyRock will be bringing the back porch-barefoot-boogie tunes.



Admission is free.



