A truck carrying motor oil disconnected from its load Tuesday morning on I-10. (Source: Louisiana State Police)

An 18-wheeler carrying motor oil disconnected from its trailer on I-10 WB at the US 165 on-ramp.

No injuries were reported.

The on-ramp was shut down while DOTD cleaned the scene and patched the road. It has since reopened.

