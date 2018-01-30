Open meeting for I-210 construction

There’s now a plan in place to refurbish the I-210 bridge that is scheduled to take about 3 years.

There will be an open meeting held today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second floor of the McNeese SEED Center on Ryan Street.

The meeting will review findings from the Traffic Impact Study that details the effect this construction will have on local traffic.

DOTD is planning to close two lanes on the bridge for two full years during the construction where they will re-deck the bridge.

A main concern is that the congestion on 210 due to the construction will not only slow traffic, but also delay response times for emergency vehicles.

The study also determined areas of the most anticipated traffic to help recommend improvements.