Correction Report: Monday Jan. 29

David Tyrone Uribe-Loyo, 51, Lake Charles: Obscenity.
Chad Joseph Pearson, 30, Sulphur: Probation Detainer.
Eddie Frank Fulgham, 26, Iowa: Operating while intoxicated.
Gregory Demetius Brooks, 25, Lake Charles: Aggravated burglary, domestic abuse battery, strangulation.
Byron Lee Ray, 28, Sulphur: Probation violation.
Darian Karl Lafleur, 23, Lake Charles: Five counts of direct contempt of court.
Alex Tremaine Dennis, 40, Lake Charles: careless operation.
Taylor James Lee, 24, Breaux Bridge: Five counts of direct contempt of court.
Jaylon Wayne Duhon, 18, Lake Charles: Misdemeanor probation detainer.
Marlon Markel Lambert, 23, Lake Charles: Maximum speed limit, driver must be licensed, two counts of direct contempt of court.
Corey James Lapoint, 32, Ragley: Two counts possession of marijuana, three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of crime or in presence of CDS, proper display of a temporary license tag, direct contempt of court.
Rayna Christine Ferguson, 32, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.
