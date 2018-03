The set director for a new movie about World War Two will be making his third trip to the U.S.S. Orleck on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Leonard Spears will be at the ship around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

He is set to look at items and speak with volunteers in attempt to create as authentic of a set as possible for the upcoming movie "Greyhound."

It is filming in Baton Rouge and will be starring Tom Hanks.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.