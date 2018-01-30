Unique ice cream shop opening in Lake Charles

There’s a trendy new way to make ice cream, and it’s coming to Lake Charles.

Louisiana Reauxl rolls its ice cream right in front of the customer, adding in toppings and syrups as they go. The shop will have its grand opening on February 8.

They chop up the ingredients, spread it out over a freezing cold plate, and then roll it up in a few separate rolls.

It’s a simple, but unique way of serving ice cream, that Louisiana Reauxl owner, Whitney Griffin, says sets her shop apart.

“Seeing the ice cream made in front of you, you know, it’s not just scooping ice cream out of a tub, it’s the experience of laying everything out, creating your own, or picking a signature roll. Seeing it actually done really amazes not only the kids but the adults as well,” Griffin said.

Her desire to help the community is a big reason Griffin decided to open her own business.

Griffin’s mother, Renee Moss, said owning a business is something her daughter has always been capable of doing.

“Whatever she puts her mind to, she’s going to do it to the one hundred percent of her ability. She’s always been like that from a young girl. So, when she took on this task, we knew that we wouldn’t have to worry about it, that she would take it and like I said, just roll with it,” Moss said.

Griffin hopes that by owning her own business, she can help inspire the community.

“I feel that it informs others that it isn’t impossible. As long as you go for it, and push yourself, and do the right things you can do anything you set your mind to. And having this business as my own with the help of my parents has been a great opportunity,” Griffin said.

So, if you’re looking for a unique and new way to satisfy your sweet tooth, stop by 2040 W Gauthier Road, Unit B, and let the good times roll.

