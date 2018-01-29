Westlake man recognized after stopping robbery suspect

A Westlake man is getting special recognition for his heroic actions.

James Compton was pumping gas at the Conoco in Westlake when he noticed a man acting suspiciously. Compton decided to stay and watch to make sure everything was okay, according to Chief Chris Wilrye with Westlake City Police.

When the man attempted to rob the store, Compton tackled him and held him down until Westlake police officers arrived on the scene, said Wilrye.

Compton received a certificate of appreciation for his actions at the Westlake City Council meeting on Jan. 22.

"We need more people like that in the world," said Wilrye.

