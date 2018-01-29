Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man responsible for theft

On January 26 Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched in reference to a theft at a local business on Highway 90 in Sulphur.

During the investigation, detectives reviewed the surveillance video which captured an unknown man at approximately 9:40 p.m. on January 25, stealing several items from the back of a company truck that was located at the business. The surveillance then showed the same suspect returning at approximately 11:00 p.m. and stealing more tools from the same truck. The stolen items include a Milwaukee corded band saw, Ridgid power pony threading machine, and numerous feet of copper wire.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in identifying the subject. Anyone with information regarding the theft or the suspect shown in the photograph is asked to call CPSO lead Detective Ross Vartuli at 491-7981 or Crime Stoppers at 493-2222.

