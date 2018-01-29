Coroner's office working to rebury caskets from Niblett's Bluff - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Coroner's office working to rebury caskets from Niblett's Bluff Cemetery

NIBLETT'S BLUFF, LA (KPLC) -

Almost six months have come and gone since Tropical Storm Harvey, and yet many are still dealing with the aftermath of the storm.

Some of the graves at Niblett's Bluff Cemetery were flooded after the storm, going afloat.

Now loved ones are on a chase to find who they can talk to about the re-burial process.

Jimmy Monceaux, whose wife and nephew were buried at the cemetery, said the process to have them re-buried has been an uphill battle.

Right now, their bodies, like many whose caskets were dislocated after the storm, remain at the Coroner's Office in Lake Charles to await re-burial.

"We were told the bodies would be back by the end of January," Monceaux said. " And now we're told it's still not ready."

The coroner's office says they're waiting on a decision from FEMA to help pay for the re-burial.

However, FEMA has already denied that request once since Calcasieu Parish was not declared a disaster area. 

The coroner's office now plans to appeal that decision.

"It just puts everything at a standstill because who is going to do it then?" Monceaux said. "I know that there's so much red tape when you try to get something done, but there should be a point in time when someone says that's enough."

Monceaux said others who have buried loved ones in the Niblett's Bluff Cemetery have concerns as well.

"They want to be talked to," Monceaux said. "Let us know what's going on because it is frustrating because you just want your loved one back in the place they belong."

Both Monceaux and the coroner's office plan to hold a meeting for anyone that was impacted.

Still no word on when that meeting will be held.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

