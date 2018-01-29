Livestock show and rodeo returns to Burton Coliseum

The Southwest District Livestock Show and Rodeo returns to the Burton Complex Thursday - Saturday, Feb. 1-3 - with rodeo performances, livestock shows and more according to a news release.

The “mane” attraction is the professional rodeo performances that kick into gear each night featuring bucking broncos, thundering hooves and cheering fans.

The Western Heritage Parade will kick off at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 1, starting at W. LaGrange St., heading south on Ryan St., and ending at McNeese's Cowboy Stadium. And, don’t miss the Western Heritage Days, celebrating cowboys, the great outdoors and all things western. For more information, go to www.lakecharlesrodeo.com.

