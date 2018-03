Welsh police say they have located a person of interest sought in connection with the Jan. 22 shooting death of 25-year-old Nehemiah Gray on Coleman Street.

Police Chief Marcus Crochet said Trevonte Lamarque Talbert, 22, went to the Welsh Police Department this morning.

Talbert is under arrest on an unrelated warrant out of Jennings.

Gray was shot and killed just after midnight on Monday, Jan. 22, in the 200 block of Coleman Street.

