Southwest Louisiana arrest report: Jan. 27, 2018 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana arrest report: Jan. 27, 2018

By Kathy Del Hoyo, Producer
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Ashley Renee Moore, 28, Iowa: Battery. Bond: $1,000

Pauline Annette Chavez, 46, Lake Charles: Battery. 

Michael Shane Wise, 51, Lake Charles: Battery. 

Reginald Lee Pryor, 38, Westlake: Careless operation, operating while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance.

Elmer Jr Jefferson, 44, Iowa: Battery. Bond: $3,000

Deondra McDonald, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of controlled substance, prohibited acts. 

Edwin Victor Vice, 51, Vinton: Obstruction of a public passage, resisting an officer, resisting an officer with force or violence, battery of a police officer. 

Nathan L. Tago, 37, Baytown, TX: Operating while intoxicated, public intimidation, resisting an officer, general speed law, operating vehicle while license is suspended, battery of a police officer. 

Neal Lloyd Smith, 29, Sulphur: Possession of a controlled substance, possession of synthetic marijuana, prohibited acts, expired plate.

Jesse Austin Gay, 30, Sulphur: Battery by strangulation. 

Geneva Marie Wareham, 32, Westlake: Possession of legend drug without prescription, simple battery, possession of a controlled dangerous substance. 

Britnee Lee Chenevert, 34, Vinton: Prohibited acts, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell, theft, probation violation. 

Aaron Daniel Perry, 19, Westlake: Direct contempt of court. 

Jeremiah Rudolph White, 31, Havey: Instate detainer. 

Joshua Hadden Heinbach, 35, Sulphur: Out of state detainer. 

Corey Blake Jenkins, 25, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer. 

Brian Jarmel Robinson, 24, Lake Charles: Battery. 

April Michelle Young, 35, Sulphur: Monetary instrument abuse, possession of a controlled substance. 

Stephen Lavon Arnold, 34, Sulphur: Probation violation. 

