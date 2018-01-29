Southwest Louisiana arrest report: Jan. 27, 2018

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -
Ashley Renee Moore, 28, Iowa: Battery. Bond: $1,000
Pauline Annette Chavez, 46, Lake Charles: Battery.
Michael Shane Wise, 51, Lake Charles: Battery.
Reginald Lee Pryor, 38, Westlake: Careless operation, operating while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance.
Elmer Jr Jefferson, 44, Iowa: Battery. Bond: $3,000
Deondra McDonald, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of controlled substance, prohibited acts.
Edwin Victor Vice, 51, Vinton: Obstruction of a public passage, resisting an officer, resisting an officer with force or violence, battery of a police officer.
Nathan L. Tago, 37, Baytown, TX: Operating while intoxicated, public intimidation, resisting an officer, general speed law, operating vehicle while license is suspended, battery of a police officer.
Neal Lloyd Smith, 29, Sulphur: Possession of a controlled substance, possession of synthetic marijuana, prohibited acts, expired plate.
Jesse Austin Gay, 30, Sulphur: Battery by strangulation.
Geneva Marie Wareham, 32, Westlake: Possession of legend drug without prescription, simple battery, possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Britnee Lee Chenevert, 34, Vinton: Prohibited acts, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell, theft, probation violation.
Aaron Daniel Perry, 19, Westlake: Direct contempt of court.
Jeremiah Rudolph White, 31, Havey: Instate detainer.
Joshua Hadden Heinbach, 35, Sulphur: Out of state detainer.
Corey Blake Jenkins, 25, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.
Brian Jarmel Robinson, 24, Lake Charles: Battery.
April Michelle Young, 35, Sulphur: Monetary instrument abuse, possession of a controlled substance.
Stephen Lavon Arnold, 34, Sulphur: Probation violation.
