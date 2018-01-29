Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: Fri. Jan 26 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: Fri. Jan 26

By Jeremy Stevens, Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom) (Source: Raycom)

Darian Karl LaFleur, 23, Lake Charles: General speed law, operating a vehicle while license is suspended, three counts failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator.

Alex Tremaine Dennis, 40, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, two counts of aggravated battery, simple battery.

Michelle Ann Fontenot, 46, Iowa: Two counts possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, contraband defined, certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited.  

Jimuan Hyree Grant, 22, Fayetteville, NC: Two counts of probation, direct contempt of court.

Taylor James Lee, 24, Breaux Bridge: Probation violation.

Christopher Lee Trahan, 30, Sulphur: Two cruelty to juveniles, simple assault.

Jaylon Wayne Duhon, 18, Lake Charles: Three counts of produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent schedule., prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Ronald Joseph Pitre, 40, Lake Charles: Parole violation, produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent schedule, narcotic, simple criminal damage to property less than $500.

Marlon Markel Lambert, 23, Lake Charles: Two counts direct contempt of court.

Demetrius Vernell Jackson, 18, Lake Charles: Attempted armed robbery, armed robbery, use of firearm, additional penalty.

Devin Daniel Owen, 24, Lake Charles: Felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Raven Mykale Sinegal, 28, Houston: Armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, use of firearm additional penalty.

Rayna Christine Ferguson, 32, Lake Charles: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Dashon Ahmad Hamilton, 20, Houston: Armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, use of firearm, additional penalty.

Kirk Collins Labiche, 31, Lake Charles: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Arno Darwin Hamilton, Jr., 22, Houston: Armed Robbery, attempted armed robbery, use of firearm additional penalty.

Mark Anthony Hardin, 60, Lake Charles: Misdemeanor sexual battery.

Quentin Sidney Hollins, 19, Lake Charles: Two counts of prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, produce, manufacture, distribute or posses with intent schedule narcotic.

Derrell Wayne Smith, 20, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, traffic-control signals, possession of marijuana.  

James Ranard Walker, 36, Lake Charles: direct contempt of court, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, criminal mischief.

Kimberly Marie Broussard, 35, Vinton: Two counts of possession of controlled dangerous substance.  

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Jennings Police Department seek help finding missing man

    Jennings Police Department seek help finding missing man

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:59 AM EDT2018-03-26 14:59:46 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>
    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: March, 26, 2018

    Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: March, 26, 2018

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:28 AM EDT2018-03-26 14:28:51 GMT
    Eric Cortez Sandifer, 23, Lake Charles: Theft. Bond: $10,000 Ashley Lynette Cormier, 26, Lake Charles: Battery, possession of synthetic marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.  Eric Dushon Lambert, 39, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, battery, child endangerment.  Reynaldo Modesto Cavazos, 25, Lake Charles: Monetary intrumental abuse.  Joshua Levi, 36, California: Parole violation.  Shane Lee Fontenot, 39, Sulphur: Theft, simple burglary, unau...More >>
    Eric Cortez Sandifer, 23, Lake Charles: Theft. Bond: $10,000 Ashley Lynette Cormier, 26, Lake Charles: Battery, possession of synthetic marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.  Eric Dushon Lambert, 39, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, battery, child endangerment.  Reynaldo Modesto Cavazos, 25, Lake Charles: Monetary intrumental abuse.  Joshua Levi, 36, California: Parole violation.  Shane Lee Fontenot, 39, Sulphur: Theft, simple burglary, unau...More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana Correction Report: Mar. 21

    Southwest Louisiana Correction Report: Mar. 21

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:09 AM EDT2018-03-21 15:09:43 GMT
    Kendrik Jamal Bailey, 25, Lake Charles: Battery, child endangerment. Bond: $2,500 Jerry Eugene Bullock, 47, Westlake: Illegal possession of stolen things.  James Richard Hays III, 41, Vinton: Battery, unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling, criminal trespass. Bond: $12,500 Chris Glenn Clack, 55, Sulphur: Four counts of unauthorized use of access card as theft. Bond: $7,500 James Jonothan Charles, 25, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.  Paul Gwendolyn Fontenot, 57...More >>
    Kendrik Jamal Bailey, 25, Lake Charles: Battery, child endangerment. Bond: $2,500 Jerry Eugene Bullock, 47, Westlake: Illegal possession of stolen things.  James Richard Hays III, 41, Vinton: Battery, unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling, criminal trespass. Bond: $12,500 Chris Glenn Clack, 55, Sulphur: Four counts of unauthorized use of access card as theft. Bond: $7,500 James Jonothan Charles, 25, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.  Paul Gwendolyn Fontenot, 57...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly