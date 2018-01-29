Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: Fri. Jan 26

Darian Karl LaFleur, 23, Lake Charles: General speed law, operating a vehicle while license is suspended, three counts failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator.

Alex Tremaine Dennis, 40, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, two counts of aggravated battery, simple battery.

Michelle Ann Fontenot, 46, Iowa: Two counts possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, contraband defined, certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited.

Jimuan Hyree Grant, 22, Fayetteville, NC: Two counts of probation, direct contempt of court.

Taylor James Lee, 24, Breaux Bridge: Probation violation.

Christopher Lee Trahan, 30, Sulphur: Two cruelty to juveniles, simple assault.

Jaylon Wayne Duhon, 18, Lake Charles: Three counts of produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent schedule., prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Ronald Joseph Pitre, 40, Lake Charles: Parole violation, produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent schedule, narcotic, simple criminal damage to property less than $500.

Marlon Markel Lambert, 23, Lake Charles: Two counts direct contempt of court.

Demetrius Vernell Jackson, 18, Lake Charles: Attempted armed robbery, armed robbery, use of firearm, additional penalty.

Devin Daniel Owen, 24, Lake Charles: Felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Raven Mykale Sinegal, 28, Houston: Armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, use of firearm additional penalty.

Rayna Christine Ferguson, 32, Lake Charles: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Dashon Ahmad Hamilton, 20, Houston: Armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, use of firearm, additional penalty.

Kirk Collins Labiche, 31, Lake Charles: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Arno Darwin Hamilton, Jr., 22, Houston: Armed Robbery, attempted armed robbery, use of firearm additional penalty.

Mark Anthony Hardin, 60, Lake Charles: Misdemeanor sexual battery.

Quentin Sidney Hollins, 19, Lake Charles: Two counts of prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, produce, manufacture, distribute or posses with intent schedule narcotic.

Derrell Wayne Smith, 20, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, traffic-control signals, possession of marijuana.

James Ranard Walker, 36, Lake Charles: direct contempt of court, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, criminal mischief.

Kimberly Marie Broussard, 35, Vinton: Two counts of possession of controlled dangerous substance.

