Southwest Louisiana arrest report: Jan. 28, 2018

Calcasieu Correctional Center:

Aaron Wayne Richard, 29, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court, drug possession, drug paraphernalia.

Troydell Jevon Simmons, 28, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, simple criminal damage.

Steven Ray Anthony Garland, 32, Lake Charles: Out-of-state detainer.

Edward Bolton, 33: Direct contempt of court, simple burglary, theft.

Kentrell Anthony Williams, 39, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Sabrina Jean Manuel, 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, operating while intoxicated, hit-and-run driving, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, careless operation, operating vehicle while license is suspended.

James Ross Jackson, 48, Lake Charles: Simple burglary, assault, theft, criminal trespass.

Dustin Andrew Baxter, 36, Lake Charles: Out-of-state detainer, possession of drugs.

Joe Ronnie Simon, 41, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Juwanda Nicola Dejean, 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Richard Victor Hammer III, 33, Oakdale: Violation of protective order, drug paraphernalia.

Kehenna Denise Bougere,18, Lake Charles: Sale, possession, or distribution of a drug without a prescription; encouraging or contributing to child delinquency; remaining after being forbidden.

Christopher Jerod Moore, 31, Lake Charles: Attempted second-degree murder.

Tawni Lynn Lyles, 26, Sulphur: Illegal use of drugs in the presence of minors, first-offense possession of marijuana, child passenger restraint violation, roadway violation.

Jordan Lee Gragg, 33, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court.

Samantha Lucille Hinton, 25, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court, out-of-state detainer.

