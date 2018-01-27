Cowgirls Fall To Lamar, 83-58

BEAUMONT, Texas— Mercedes Rogers led McNeese women’s basketball with her fourth double-double of the year with 14 points and 10 rebounds but it wasn’t good enough in the Cowgirls’ 83-58 loss to preseason favorite Lamar here Saturday.



Rogers was joined in double figures by fellow senior Jasmyn Carswell who scored 10 points on 5 of 5 from the field.



The Cowgirls (8-11, 4-4 SLC) were pressured all day and were forced into 29 turnovers which resulted in 37 Lamar (13-6, 8-1 SLC) turnovers. For the second straight game, the Cowgirls were outrebounded by a short margin (48-45).



McNeese trailed by seven in the first half but Lamar used its defense to outscore the Cowgirls 46-28 in the second half and the Cardinals were 20 of 28 from the free throw line while the Cowgirls were 6 o 13.



The Cardinals had four players score in double figures and Moe Kinard led all players with a game high 24 points. DeA’ngela Mathis scored 18, Chastadie Barrs scored 15 along with eight steals and Kiandra Bowers added 11 and finished her double-double with 11 rebounds.



After McNeese scored the first bucket of the game, Lamar went on an 11-2 run to take a 15-4 lead four minutes into the game. The Cowgirls kept chipping away at the lead and cut it to two points late in the quarter before trailing 21-16 after the first period.



McNeese trailed by as many as 12 points early in the second quarter but when on a 14-2 run to tie the game at 30 apiece with two minutes left in the half. Back-to-back layups by Carswell ignited the Cowgirls scoring run. Dede Sheppard then scored five straight on a layup and a three then Rogers also hit a three to bring the Cowgirls to within two points. A baseline jumper by Sheppard tied the game. Lamar would end the half by outscoring McNeese 7-0 to lead 37-30 at the half.



Lamar came out of the half and outscored the Cowgirls 15-5 in the first five minutes to take its largest lead of 17 points. The Cowgirls had several chances to cut into the lead but Lamar’s full-court press gave the Cowgirls trouble.



McNeese will return to the court next Wednesday with a road game at Sam Houston State.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.