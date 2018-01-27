Vacationers discuss cruise on which woman went missing

It began as a nice relaxing vacation for cruise-goers on the ship Carnival Triumph… until about 24 hours intro the trip.

"We were eating dinner and they came over the intercom and said 'man overboard, starboard side,' and they said it a couple times and everyone just got really quiet," said Jade Gotte.

The mood on the ship quickly changed.

Gotte was on the cruise with Kaylyn Lafleur. They said everyone was having fun, "then reality hit - someone just died."

Juwanna Brooks from Lafayette fell from her balcony room. The search began immediately.

Witnesses say her husband was on the balcony when it happened.

Brooks' husband was kept under security from that point on.

