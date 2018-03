Some Entergy customers across Southwest Louisiana experienced power outages as a result of Saturday morning's storms. According to Entergy's website, the outages impacted downtown Lake Charles near Division Street and areas north of Vinton.

Entergy reported they were investigating the cause of both outages. An estimated 347 total customers were affected.

Beauregard Electric Co-Op also reported a small outage south of Rosepine. About 8 customers were affected.

Power has been restored.

