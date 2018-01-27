Authorities clear accident in Vinton involving truck carrying ha - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Authorities clear accident in Vinton involving truck carrying hazardous load, businesses begin to reopen

By KPLC Digital Staff
Authorities in Vinton say that an accident scene involving an 18-wheeler carrying hazardous materials has been cleared.

Businesses in the area were shut down as a precaution, but are beginning to reopen.

West Street, from Interstate 10 to Penny Street, was closed due after the truck overturned.

Vinton Mayor Kenny Stinson says the truck was carrying Toluene Diisocyanate. According to the American Chemistry Council, Diisocyanates are a family of chemical building blocks mainly used to make polyurethane products, such as rigid and flexible foams, coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers.

Five businesses near the overturned truck were closed temporarily and evacuated until the spill could be cleaned up and the area deemed safe. Those included Delta Fuel, Lucky Delta, Burger King, Sonic and Cobblestone Hotel.

Vinton Fire Chief Chris Vice says there was no hazard to the public.

    Jennings Police Department seek help finding missing man

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information.
    Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: March, 26, 2018

    Eric Cortez Sandifer, 23, Lake Charles: Theft. Bond: $10,000 Ashley Lynette Cormier, 26, Lake Charles: Battery, possession of synthetic marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.  Eric Dushon Lambert, 39, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, battery, child endangerment.  Reynaldo Modesto Cavazos, 25, Lake Charles: Monetary intrumental abuse.  Joshua Levi, 36, California: Parole violation.  Shane Lee Fontenot, 39, Sulphur: Theft, simple burglary, unau...
    Southwest Louisiana Correction Report: Mar. 21

    Kendrik Jamal Bailey, 25, Lake Charles: Battery, child endangerment. Bond: $2,500 Jerry Eugene Bullock, 47, Westlake: Illegal possession of stolen things.  James Richard Hays III, 41, Vinton: Battery, unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling, criminal trespass. Bond: $12,500 Chris Glenn Clack, 55, Sulphur: Four counts of unauthorized use of access card as theft. Bond: $7,500 James Jonothan Charles, 25, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.  Paul Gwendolyn Fontenot, 57...
