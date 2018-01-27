Authorities clear accident in Vinton involving truck carrying hazardous load, businesses begin to reopen

Authorities in Vinton say that an accident scene involving an 18-wheeler carrying hazardous materials has been cleared.

Businesses in the area were shut down as a precaution, but are beginning to reopen.

West Street, from Interstate 10 to Penny Street, was closed due after the truck overturned.

Vinton Mayor Kenny Stinson says the truck was carrying Toluene Diisocyanate. According to the American Chemistry Council, Diisocyanates are a family of chemical building blocks mainly used to make polyurethane products, such as rigid and flexible foams, coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers.

Five businesses near the overturned truck were closed temporarily and evacuated until the spill could be cleaned up and the area deemed safe. Those included Delta Fuel, Lucky Delta, Burger King, Sonic and Cobblestone Hotel.

Vinton Fire Chief Chris Vice says there was no hazard to the public.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.