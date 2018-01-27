Flood threat continues through midday

The National Weather Service has extended a Flash Flood Watch through 6:00 p.m. for Calcasieu, Cameron and Jeff Davis parishes after an already wet start the day has resulted in some areas receiving 3 to 5 inches of rain by mid-morning.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 11:30 a.m. for Calcasieu, Jeff Davis and Cameron parishes as those locations have been hardest hit with the heavy rain so far this morning. The National Weather Service estimates an additional 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warning area through 11:30 AM.

If you are on the road and encounter water covering the road of unknown depth, turn around, don’t drown. It is never advised to drive over flooded roadways as most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

With the storm system moving out of the area by afternoon, the heavy rain threat will end across Southwest Louisiana around midday with only some lighter showers continuing into the late-afternoon.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

