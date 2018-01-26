Luna Live being sold, Luna Bar and Grill here to stay - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Luna Live being sold, Luna Bar and Grill here to stay

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

It's the end of an era in downtown Lake Charles.

Luna Live is being sold.

Amid the growing rumors on social media, KPLC spoke with the owner, Dave Evans, about what led to the decision.
"Luna live is just a space that we can't maintain anymore." Evans said.

Evans said the decision to sell the live music venue was purely a business decision, given the recent expansion plans for Luna bar and grill.
"Folks don't need to be upset about this," Evans said. "Luna is not going anywhere, a few months back we got the building next door which is the old downtown properties building. That's two rent payments, two insurance payments, and two electricity bills."

Evans said the low turnout for live concerts was also a factor.
"We've tried for seven years with it," Evans said. "It's a giant live music venue. The boats, the casinos they're taking care of that for us. It's hard to bring acts here that are going there."

Evans wants the public to know events like Chuck Fest will continue, and live music will continue at the Luna Bar and Grill.
"Luna will never quit doing live music," Evans said. "As a matter of fact we'll be doing shows on the patio again."

Still no word yet on what Luna Live will be converted into. 

March 1, 2018 is when the new owner will take the reigns from Evans.

  Jennings Police Department seek help finding missing man

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:59 AM EDT
    (Source: KPLC)
    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information.
  Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: March, 26, 2018

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:28 AM EDT
    Eric Cortez Sandifer, 23, Lake Charles: Theft. Bond: $10,000 Ashley Lynette Cormier, 26, Lake Charles: Battery, possession of synthetic marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.  Eric Dushon Lambert, 39, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, battery, child endangerment.  Reynaldo Modesto Cavazos, 25, Lake Charles: Monetary intrumental abuse.  Joshua Levi, 36, California: Parole violation.  Shane Lee Fontenot, 39, Sulphur: Theft, simple burglary, unau...
  Southwest Louisiana Correction Report: Mar. 21

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:09 AM EDT
    Kendrik Jamal Bailey, 25, Lake Charles: Battery, child endangerment. Bond: $2,500 Jerry Eugene Bullock, 47, Westlake: Illegal possession of stolen things.  James Richard Hays III, 41, Vinton: Battery, unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling, criminal trespass. Bond: $12,500 Chris Glenn Clack, 55, Sulphur: Four counts of unauthorized use of access card as theft. Bond: $7,500 James Jonothan Charles, 25, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.  Paul Gwendolyn Fontenot, 57...
