Luna Live being sold, Luna Bar and Grill here to stay

It's the end of an era in downtown Lake Charles.

Luna Live is being sold.

Amid the growing rumors on social media, KPLC spoke with the owner, Dave Evans, about what led to the decision.

"Luna live is just a space that we can't maintain anymore." Evans said.

Evans said the decision to sell the live music venue was purely a business decision, given the recent expansion plans for Luna bar and grill.

"Folks don't need to be upset about this," Evans said. "Luna is not going anywhere, a few months back we got the building next door which is the old downtown properties building. That's two rent payments, two insurance payments, and two electricity bills."

Evans said the low turnout for live concerts was also a factor.

"We've tried for seven years with it," Evans said. "It's a giant live music venue. The boats, the casinos they're taking care of that for us. It's hard to bring acts here that are going there."

Evans wants the public to know events like Chuck Fest will continue, and live music will continue at the Luna Bar and Grill.

"Luna will never quit doing live music," Evans said. "As a matter of fact we'll be doing shows on the patio again."

Still no word yet on what Luna Live will be converted into.

March 1, 2018 is when the new owner will take the reigns from Evans.