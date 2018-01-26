Authorities say woman whipped boy with plastic coat hanger, causing cuts and bruises

A Lake Charles woman is under arrest after authorities say she admitted to whipping an 11-year-old boy with a plastic coat hanger.

The boy showed up to school on Nov. 17 with open cuts and bruises on his legs, back and arms and said a family member, Lien N. Frick, 47, slapped him the head with her hand and whipped him with a plastic coat hanger, according to Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.

Frick spoke with detectives several days later and admitted whipping him with the coat hanger.

The case was forwarded to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office, which accepted charges on Jan. 3.

Judge Robert Wyatt signed a $1,500 arrest warrant on Jan. 10 and Frick turned herself in on Jan. 22. She was booked on one count of cruelty to a juvenile and released on bond the same day.

Detective Monte Gentry is the lead investigator.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.