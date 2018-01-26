Authorities say woman whipped boy with plastic coat hanger, caus - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Authorities say woman whipped boy with plastic coat hanger, causing cuts and bruises

Posted By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Lien Frick (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center) Lien Frick (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)
(KPLC) -

A Lake Charles woman is under arrest after authorities say she admitted to whipping an 11-year-old boy with a plastic coat hanger.

The boy showed up to school on Nov. 17 with open cuts and bruises on his legs, back and arms and said a family member, Lien N. Frick, 47, slapped him the head with her hand and whipped him with a plastic coat hanger, according to Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.

Frick spoke with detectives several days later and admitted whipping him with the coat hanger.

The case was forwarded to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office, which accepted charges on Jan. 3.

Judge Robert Wyatt signed a $1,500 arrest warrant on Jan. 10 and Frick turned herself in on Jan. 22. She was booked on one count of cruelty to a juvenile and released on bond the same day.

Detective Monte Gentry is the lead investigator.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Jennings Police Department seek help finding missing man

    Jennings Police Department seek help finding missing man

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:59 AM EDT2018-03-26 14:59:46 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>
    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: March, 26, 2018

    Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: March, 26, 2018

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:28 AM EDT2018-03-26 14:28:51 GMT
    Eric Cortez Sandifer, 23, Lake Charles: Theft. Bond: $10,000 Ashley Lynette Cormier, 26, Lake Charles: Battery, possession of synthetic marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.  Eric Dushon Lambert, 39, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, battery, child endangerment.  Reynaldo Modesto Cavazos, 25, Lake Charles: Monetary intrumental abuse.  Joshua Levi, 36, California: Parole violation.  Shane Lee Fontenot, 39, Sulphur: Theft, simple burglary, unau...More >>
    Eric Cortez Sandifer, 23, Lake Charles: Theft. Bond: $10,000 Ashley Lynette Cormier, 26, Lake Charles: Battery, possession of synthetic marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.  Eric Dushon Lambert, 39, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, battery, child endangerment.  Reynaldo Modesto Cavazos, 25, Lake Charles: Monetary intrumental abuse.  Joshua Levi, 36, California: Parole violation.  Shane Lee Fontenot, 39, Sulphur: Theft, simple burglary, unau...More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana Correction Report: Mar. 21

    Southwest Louisiana Correction Report: Mar. 21

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:09 AM EDT2018-03-21 15:09:43 GMT
    Kendrik Jamal Bailey, 25, Lake Charles: Battery, child endangerment. Bond: $2,500 Jerry Eugene Bullock, 47, Westlake: Illegal possession of stolen things.  James Richard Hays III, 41, Vinton: Battery, unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling, criminal trespass. Bond: $12,500 Chris Glenn Clack, 55, Sulphur: Four counts of unauthorized use of access card as theft. Bond: $7,500 James Jonothan Charles, 25, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.  Paul Gwendolyn Fontenot, 57...More >>
    Kendrik Jamal Bailey, 25, Lake Charles: Battery, child endangerment. Bond: $2,500 Jerry Eugene Bullock, 47, Westlake: Illegal possession of stolen things.  James Richard Hays III, 41, Vinton: Battery, unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling, criminal trespass. Bond: $12,500 Chris Glenn Clack, 55, Sulphur: Four counts of unauthorized use of access card as theft. Bond: $7,500 James Jonothan Charles, 25, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.  Paul Gwendolyn Fontenot, 57...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly