Temporary Road Closure Scheduled for 12th Street in Lake Charles

The City of Lake Charles says on Saturday February 3, 2018, both east and west-bound lanes of traffic on 12th Street (between Hodges and Ryan Streets) will be temporarily closed beginning at 8 a.m. and lasting for approximately 12 hours.

The news release said the purpose of the temporary closure is to allow for railroad track maintenance.

During the construction, access to neighboring businesses will not be interrupted. The Walmart entrance closest to Ryan Street will remain open.

A detour will be posted, and drivers are asked to use caution when traveling through this area.

