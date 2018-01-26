Temporary Road Closure Scheduled for 12th Street in Lake Charles - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Temporary Road Closure Scheduled for 12th Street in Lake Charles

By David Bray, Producer
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)

The City of Lake Charles says on Saturday February 3, 2018, both east and west-bound lanes of traffic on 12th Street (between Hodges and Ryan Streets) will be temporarily closed beginning at 8 a.m. and lasting for approximately 12 hours.

The news release said the purpose of the temporary closure is to allow for railroad track maintenance.

During the construction, access to neighboring businesses will not be interrupted. The Walmart entrance closest to Ryan Street will remain open.

A detour will be posted, and drivers are asked to use caution when traveling through this area.

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information.
    Eric Cortez Sandifer, 23, Lake Charles: Theft. Bond: $10,000 Ashley Lynette Cormier, 26, Lake Charles: Battery, possession of synthetic marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.  Eric Dushon Lambert, 39, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, battery, child endangerment.  Reynaldo Modesto Cavazos, 25, Lake Charles: Monetary intrumental abuse.  Joshua Levi, 36, California: Parole violation.  Shane Lee Fontenot, 39, Sulphur: Theft, simple burglary, unau...
    Kendrik Jamal Bailey, 25, Lake Charles: Battery, child endangerment. Bond: $2,500 Jerry Eugene Bullock, 47, Westlake: Illegal possession of stolen things.  James Richard Hays III, 41, Vinton: Battery, unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling, criminal trespass. Bond: $12,500 Chris Glenn Clack, 55, Sulphur: Four counts of unauthorized use of access card as theft. Bond: $7,500 James Jonothan Charles, 25, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.  Paul Gwendolyn Fontenot, 57...
