Glenn Cecchini and Max Caldarera to be inducted into the Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame 2018 class

The Lake Area will see a pair of coaching legends inducted into the 10-member Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame 2018 class.

Barbe baseball coach Glenn Cecchini and former Westlake coach, Max Caldarera will join the hallowed halls of Louisiana high school history on April 7 at the Crowne Plaza in Baton Rouge.

Cecchini's career speaks for itself since his start at Barbe in 1987. He's won nine state titles, and a national title (awarded by the National High School Baseball Coaches Association) in 2014 with the Bucs.

The late Max Caldarera compiled a record of 210-165 in 34 seasons at Westlake, leading teams to 14 straight playoff appearances and a Class 3A runner-up finish in 2007.

The rest of the class is as follows: Seimone Augustus, Kevin Faulk, Todd Kinchen, Meghan O’Leary, Kim Willoughby, Wally Fall, Dale Weiner and Bobby Olah.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.