Sulphur man arrested after 3-month-old brought to hospital with bruising on head, eyes, ears, mouth

A Sulphur man was arrested after a 3-month-old was brought to a hospital with bruising to his "entire head, eyes, ears, back, and inside his mouth, as well as, a laceration on his lip," authorities said.

Hospital staff said the baby's bruises were in varied stages of healing, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. Deputies were called to the hospital on Thursday.

The baby's father, Jordan M. Vidrine, 23, admitted to striking the baby in the head but said he was aiming for the dog, not the boy, Myers said. Vidrine did not have an explanation for the other injuries.

Vidrine was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on a charge of cruelty to a juvenile. His bond is pending.

The boy was placed in state custody by the Department of Children & Family Services.

Deputy Sr. Cpl. Chris Miller was the arresting deputy. Detectives Michelle Robinson and Jacob Dore are the lead investigators.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.